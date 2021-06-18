Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Grupo Santander upgraded Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

VCISY opened at $28.68 on Monday. Vinci has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

