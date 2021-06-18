Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of -1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total value of $520,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,097.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,803. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

