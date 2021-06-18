Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, Sells 6,000,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PING stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.41.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.