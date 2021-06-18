Volex (LON:VLX) Given New GBX 440 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Volex (LON:VLX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of VLX stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching GBX 382.50 ($5.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Volex has a 12-month low of GBX 125.75 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 391.50 ($5.11). The firm has a market cap of £600.72 million and a P/E ratio of 38.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 343.33.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

