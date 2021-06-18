Volex (LON:VLX) Given New GBX 440 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Volex (LON:VLX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of VLX stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching GBX 382.50 ($5.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Volex has a 12-month low of GBX 125.75 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 391.50 ($5.11). The firm has a market cap of £600.72 million and a P/E ratio of 38.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 343.33.
About Volex
