Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $72.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $73.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VOYA. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.93.

VOYA stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.58. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Insiders sold a total of 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $53,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 531,442 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

