W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Raises Dividend to $1.05 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

W. P. Carey has raised its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

