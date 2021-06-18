Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold.

WKCMF stock opened at $156.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.50. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $68.35 and a 52 week high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

