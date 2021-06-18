Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,108,483 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,108,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $126,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $101,705,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,811,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,732,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $15,557,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OCDX. Barclays began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Shares of OCDX opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.