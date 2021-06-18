Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 597,902 Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 597,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,995,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.74% of Vocera Communications as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 41,888 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $336,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,368. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.42 and a beta of 0.13.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. Analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

