Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $10.33 Million Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 468,547 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 41,776 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Shares of IBP opened at $111.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

