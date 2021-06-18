Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,914 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 108,768 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 55,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $111.63 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $198.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.91.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

