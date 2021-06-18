Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $25.91 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $25,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after acquiring an additional 554,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after acquiring an additional 320,065 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,551. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

