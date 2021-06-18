Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Invests $18.76 Million in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 320,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,758,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.88% of Quanterix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after buying an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Quanterix by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,185 shares of company stock worth $3,151,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

QTRX opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.54. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

