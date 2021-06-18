Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Trims Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 358,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,216 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

