Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 3.0% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Walmart by 60.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 243,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 91,445 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,302 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,726,000 after acquiring an additional 101,188 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 57,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 293,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 710,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $452,198,120.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,821,147. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $135.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.66 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.