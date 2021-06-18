Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $169,584,689.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,479,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock worth $2,030,821,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.54. 162,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.66 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.