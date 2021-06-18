Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €27.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.62 ($25.44).

ARL stock opened at €20.74 ($24.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -16.94. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 12 month high of €25.64 ($30.16). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

