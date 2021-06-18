Warburg Research Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €40.00 Price Target

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVT. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evotec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of Evotec stock opened at €37.13 ($43.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 138.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.61. Evotec has a 1 year low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a 1 year high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.