Warburg Research Reiterates €119.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €81.78 ($96.21).

Shares of KRN opened at €76.70 ($90.24) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Krones has a 1 year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1 year high of €79.95 ($94.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -28.77.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

