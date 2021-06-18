Warburg Research Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stabilus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.33 ($78.04).

Stabilus stock opened at €71.20 ($83.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €67.06.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

