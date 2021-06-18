Warburg Research Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stabilus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.33 ($78.04).

Stabilus stock opened at €71.20 ($83.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €67.06.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

