WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 875,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after purchasing an additional 71,695 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,486,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,372,000 after purchasing an additional 125,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.42 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

