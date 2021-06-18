WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.31. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,052. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

