WCM Investment Management LLC Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Semtech by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Semtech by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Semtech by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

