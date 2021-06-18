WCM Investment Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,421 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,464,000 after acquiring an additional 397,407 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,827,000 after acquiring an additional 92,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 37.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,438,000 after acquiring an additional 453,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,313,000 after acquiring an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

