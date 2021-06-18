WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,776 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,796,000 after buying an additional 266,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 680,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after buying an additional 41,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,139,000 after buying an additional 53,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after buying an additional 212,906 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,041,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $164.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,460 shares of company stock worth $2,468,591 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

