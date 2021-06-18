WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 38,818 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,818 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.19.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

