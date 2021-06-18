Wedbush Comments on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAKE. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

CAKE stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $17,302,000. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $10,681,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.