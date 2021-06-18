Wells Fargo & Company Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $69.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OLN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Shares of OLN opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.32. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after buying an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Olin by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Olin by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,424,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

