Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 54.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,482 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.79 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $176.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

