Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,620 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

