Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $79,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.19. The company had a trading volume of 47,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.66. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $82.39.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

