Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

WMC stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1,242.58, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The company has a market cap of $223.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 428,535 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

