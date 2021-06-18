Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “
WMC stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1,242.58, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The company has a market cap of $223.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 428,535 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
