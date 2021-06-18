Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 2,036 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $474.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.01. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $478.19. The company has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

