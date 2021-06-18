Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 50 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,608,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $265.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $184.40 and a one year high of $300.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.34.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

