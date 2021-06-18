Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 614 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $147.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.