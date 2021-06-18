Westpac Banking Corp Sells 179,160 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,160 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,959,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

TCOM opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

