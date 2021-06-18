Westpac Banking Corp Sells 48,975 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,975 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in STORE Capital by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 95,454 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.20. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

