Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Down 14.8% in May

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 193,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the May 13th total of 226,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of WHG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.65 million, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.54. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.06.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $447,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,489.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,825 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

