Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 89,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,578,894 shares.The stock last traded at $44.47 and had previously closed at $44.36.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

