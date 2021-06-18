Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Sells $119,250.00 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $119,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $273,910.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91.

On Friday, May 21st, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 390 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $11,735.10.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $256,398.16.

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,346 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $254,982.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLDN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 31,925.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

