William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,258 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Littelfuse worth $26,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $249.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.61 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,651. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

