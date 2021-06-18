William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $19,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,955. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $137.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.