William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $29.68 Million Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,276 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $29,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,352,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,944,000 after acquiring an additional 208,820 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,746 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AxoGen by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of AXGN opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.97.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

