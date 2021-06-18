William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $37.87 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 83.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,008,083 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $37,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 10,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,033,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,123,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 260.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $200.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.16. STERIS plc has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $216.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

