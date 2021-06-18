William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,339 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Spectrum Brands worth $17,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

