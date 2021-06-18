William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,233 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $20,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HR. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

HR opened at $31.06 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

