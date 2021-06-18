Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.65 million, a P/E ratio of 182.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Mills purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,264.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

