WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $957.39 million, a P/E ratio of -58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.