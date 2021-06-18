Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WZZZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WZZZY opened at $17.00 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.