WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the May 13th total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Get WNS alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of WNS by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 88,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. WNS has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.